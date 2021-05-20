Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK says BLACKPINK’s Lisa is like sunshine; Makes her believe she can do anything

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Swati from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Lalisa Manoban, majorly known as Lisa of the K-Pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK, is all levels of adorable and chic. From her impeccable fashion sense, her ability to pull off almost every look, to being smooth as butter during any of her dance performances, Lisa is one of the female K-Pop idols that inspires many women and girls around the globe. She has started posting vlogs on her Youtube channel, Lili’s Films, showing fans glimpses of her personal life yoo.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Swati from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa eonni,

I am from Delhi, India. First, I am a big fan of you You are the best dancer. You also sing very nice and your rapping is awesome. You are my inspiration. You are the best and how much I like you I can't express. Your life was full of struggles but you defeat them all and rise like sunshine. Your story inspires me so much and make me think that I could do anything. You are the best. I wish that one day I can meet you. You are fabulous, awesome, best dancer, charming and your beauty is my god I can't even express it.

LOVE YOU SO MUCH

- Swati

