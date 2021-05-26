Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK says BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the world’s best dancer & loves all her moves

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Laxavanti from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK's Lisa. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is rightfully dubbed as the ‘Dance Machine’ by fans and netizens alike. We don’t blame them. Each fancam of Lisa shows her dancing prowess and the unlimited talent mixed with the flexible moves that she has the power to pull off. Her duality is probably the most adored thing by the entire fandom as her off screen personality oozes a cute, fun personality but her performance on stage turns her into the most powerful being.

You can watch some of her greatest (and favourite) dance moves from her fancams here!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Laxavanti from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa Eonni,

Hello, my name is Vedika, I’m from India. I’ve been huge fan of yours ever since I heard your song. After listening your song I started following you. My favourite songof BLACKPINK is Pretty Savage. Your music and you are my biggest inspiration. Your music makes me smile and feel happy.

I’m a dancer, and every day morning I dance on one of your songs, it makes me feel fresh. Your crab dance and tazi dance was amazing. I love it. You are the world's best dancer I have ever seen. I love all your moves. You always rock the stage, you are my biggest inspiration. You are so beautiful, cute and pretty.

Since I;m a huge fan, I would love if you could send me an autograph for me to hang in my room and adore every day. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my letter and best of luck to you and to other BLACKPINK members in the future! I know great things lie ahead for you.

SARANGHAE.

From, Laxavanti

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

