Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK says her bias is the whole of BLACKPINK & that BLINKs will always protect them

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Vani from India dedicates her sweet letter to the girl group BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Unarguably the most loved girl group in the world right now, BLACKPINK has been making its own path since the time they debuted. Top notch music production, incredible outfits, marvelous stage setups are just one part of what makes the four-member girl group BLACKPINK fans be in awe of them. Another major part of it are the super talented and gorgeous members who never leave a chance to show their fans how much they love them!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Vani from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hello BLACKPINK,

How are you all, I am a BLINK from India, Vani. I am in a pink of health and hope the same for you.

Eonnies, I am very happy that I got to be a BLINK. it is just great to see the unity among you all, I hope that this unity will remain forever. I listen to your songs whenever I feel down or am sad, you inspire me towards chasing after my dream. I hope my dream of meeting you will be possible soon, I love each one of you, I feel you four were destined to meet.

You guys inspire me towards achieving my goal. Dont worry u guys we BLINKs are always here for your support.

If you have any probs like getting hate or some other company probs then please remember that we BLINKs are always here for your protection. We love you no matter what.

I dont have any bias or wrecker cause I have all 4 bias n wrecker cause how can I leave the mother hood of Jisoo eonni n cute cheeks of Jennie eonni plus the love n support created by the maknae eonnis. I really love you all n am grateful for all your love, songs n exceptions you all have made for us.

I love you all eonnis.

Love you forever, Vani (BLINK from india)

Also Read: Kang Daniel announces collaboration with rapper Loco on the new track titled Outerspace

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×