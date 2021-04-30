Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK says her biggest dream is to see BLACKPINK’s Lisa achieve her dream

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Rucha Tante from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is an all rounder - a judge, a dancer, a rapper and a singer. She debuted under YG Entertainment with the girl group BLACKPINK and went on to become one of the most celebrated female dancers in the K-Pop industry. She’s adored by many BLINKs over the world, who have given her cute nicknames such as Lalisa, Lizzy, Thai Goddess, Dance Machine and others!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Rucha Tante from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Hi Lisa Eonnie

I am your die hard fan from North East India Arunachal Pradesh. While writing this letter it feels like I am literally talking to you face to face. Lisa Eonnie you are the person I look up to most. I love how you put your 1000 percent to everything you do. I am always amazed by your dance, rap, vocals even your smile when I look at your videos, Its a sad fact that I might never be able to see you in person, but i am still happy that I get to see you doing so well.

Lisa eonnie stay strong, my dream of meeting you will never change. But i have bigger dream than that.. And that is to see you achieve your Dreams.

I will always love you. Thanks for doing so great and working so hard.

From Rucha Tante

Arunachal Pradesh

India

