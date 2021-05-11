Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK talks about her journey of discovering BLACKPINK through Lisa

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Roshni Karki from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

The rapper, dancer and model Lisa from BLACKPINK is one of the powerhouse talents that the popular group BLACKPINK has. She was born in Thailand and is the only member in BLACKPINK who isn’t ethnically Korean. She travelled to South Korea to follow her passion for rap and dance, to eventually become a part of one of the biggest third generation K-Pop groups!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Roshni Karki from India to the girl group BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa unnie,

I'm one of them who is not interested in K-pop, But one day I was watching some YouTube shorts Suddenly your dancing video appeared and I was so amazed by your dance and then I searched about you and I came to know that you are a part of k-pop group BLACKPINK, and I wanted to know about about you so I watched your documentary, and then I came to know that you came from Thailand to South Korea just because you wanted to be a k-pop idol. I saw how you tried and give your best in learning Korean language. To be honest, for me it's really difficult to take that risk. But you're really brave, you know Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai languages .

I don't know when I will be able to attend the BLACKPINK concert. We Indian blinks are waiting for you to come in India. You are inspiration for us.

Always be happy and healthy.

Lots of love form Indian blinks to each blackpink members we love alot guys. 사랑해

From

Roshni Karki

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

