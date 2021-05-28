Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK talks about the ‘super positive energy & mental support’ that BLACKPINK gives her

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Samriddhi from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

What’s the best part about becoming a K-Pop group’s fandom? One not only finds constant support from their favourite group, but also from fellow fans. Especially when one is a fan of the girl bosses. BLACKPINK, since their debut in 2016, remains one of the top girl groups with a massive fandom that gets inspired by them every day. The fandom, known as BLINKs, help them reach the top of the charts in every release, sell out their concerts, and make sure to wear their hearts on their sleeves for the group. In return, the group does the same by giving them abundant love, support and encouragement!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Samriddhi from India to the girl group BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni,

My name is Samriddhi and I’m 12 years old. I really love BLACKPINK more than my own life. I feel like what they are doing is just great.Their songs give us (BLINKS) super positive energy and mental support. Their songs just seems to be so perfect that one cannot believe.

Rosé unnie recently had her solo debut and people are thinking about she is not getting awards. Bruh, they are always queens for us and the WHOLE WORLD so we don’t need a metal piece or the triple crown whatever that thing is called (Rosé joke/meme blinks will get it).

BLACKPINK SARANGHE

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

