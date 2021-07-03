Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK thanks BLACKPINK LISA for helping her get through difficult times and be confident

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Swati Rani from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK are known to show their confident on stage personas through performance and songs. Their raps, dance, outfits and even their expression- they exude so much allure and credence. Many BLINKS feel that through music and are extremely motivated like this BLINK.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Swati Rani from India to BlACKPINK LISA. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni,

I went through a lot of depressing events in 2019, which made me lose my confidence, but when I heard Blackpink's song "Lovesick Girls"....,I felt a new energy which I had lost. The lyrics healed me and helped me regain my confidence.

I totally owe it to you all, Eonnis.

But definitely I am Lisa-biased.

I saw your song "The movie" and I really admire you. I dream to be like you...even if 1%. Many people have given you a lot of hate, but still you shine the brightest. I want to be confident like you in my life and I try daily to become like you.You look so beautiful when you perform on the stage.

I am desperately waiting for your solo song ,and want to support you and other Blackpink eonnis till the end.

A lot of love and strength to you all and I hope you come to India soon.

Even if I can't see you all,I would be really glad to think I am in the same place as you.

Even if this letter doesn't reach you,I feel very happy right now that I at least took a step towards you.

I hope my sincerity gives you strength.

Swati Rani,

Bihar,India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

