Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK thanks BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for inspiring her to create music & to believe in herself

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Nikita Singh from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BLACKPINK member, Jisoo. Read her letter below.

The eldest member in one of the biggest girl groups in the world, Jisoo has been melting hearts and her fans have equally been crushing anti-fans. With her deep, husky voice, many fans have fallen in love with her. The singer is all set to make her debut with the show ‘Snowdrop’ alongside Jung Hae In. Even though it has landed it various controversies even before its debut, BLINKs across the world are eagerly awaiting the actress’ debut!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Nikita Singh from India for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Jisoo eonnie...

I hope that you are in your good health and spirit ... I am writing this letter to you cause you have always been my motivation and your smile makes my day sunshine even during my hard times.

I love all the members with all four parts of my heart (atria and ventricles, lol)

You made me believe in myself and made me bold through your songs. I started writing songs and making beats which are inspired by you. There are many difficulties which I face everyday but then also I am able to face them and smile because of you.

You all convey the message that pretty isn't everything and this message helped me a lot. You are the prettiest and kind too, whenever I hear you singing my heart beats faster, your voice is so calming and healing. I listen to your music everyday and forget all my worries and depressing situations. I have moved on from a lot of things which happened in the past and my present is different just because of you and my future will be too. I just want to say that even though you aren't beside me you have always been there for me and I thank god that you came in my life and made it better. Thank you a lot and I hope that you'll hold a concert in Delhi soon.

Love,

Nikita Singh

Delhi, India

