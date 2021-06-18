Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK thanks BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for making her life thousand times better

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Durwa Raikar from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

New day, new appreciation for BLACKPINK’s eldest member, Jisoo! From her deep, husky voice to her incredible visual charms, there’s nothing about the 26-year-old idol that isn’t loved by BLINKs. She recently was again selected by Dior, but this time, for their Lady Dior campaign, to launch the Fall 2021 collection with Dior Vespa. Jisoo is all things chic, graceful, elegant and inspiring in all ways!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Durwa Raikar from India to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Jisoo Eonnie,

Annyeong haseyo.

How are you? And how are things going there? Indian BLINKs are fine and healthy! Even if you are far away in South Korea and I am here in India you seem to be pretty close to me. Every time I am sad or disappointed, I watch your videos or listen to your songs. You guys are my happy pill! I feel sad that I was not in your journey from start but I started knowing and understanding you since Kill This Love era! Infact it was the first K-pop song I ever heard. Thanks to you guys for making my life thousands of times better and comforting me through your music whenever I am sad.

I fell in love with you when I came to know how kind, responsible and strong you are. I have never seen you cry, it must have been hard for you to not show single tear on your face. I know you go through so many worst things and situations in your life but you never show it on your face. My respect and love for you is increasing day by day!

I have heard that nowadays you are busy filming your drama and there's something coming as a group activity. Stay healthy and take good care of yourself. Looking ahead to your concert in India! Indian BLINKs love you!

Your loyal fan,

Durwa Raikar

