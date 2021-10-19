Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK thanks BLACKPINK’s LISA for opening the world of KPop to her

It’s no secret that LISA is an extremely talented performer and her stage presence is enchanting- she keeps the focus on her every single time. Her unique rapping tone, exceptional dancing skills and amazing facial expressions help her adjust to any concept to perfection. She has even mentored on a show or two and it showed her attitude towards her profession.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sharmil from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa eonni,

Hi,I am Sharmil , an Indian blink!

Firstly I would like to thank you for introducing me to the kpop world. It is because of you only I became a fandom and yes of course a BLINK. And secondly, I love you sooo much eonni !!!

I remember that day when I watched your swalla dance on YouTube ( your dance is awesome). And then after that, out of curiosity I googled you and found out about blackpink ( the biggest kpop female group ... forever and ever and ever ever ever..) and then the first song I listened to was “playing with fire”it was amazing !!! And after that one after another I listened to the whole playlist. I don’t know the proper pronunciation but whenever I listen to blackpink songs, I just jump out of joy with a big smile and sing and dance as if it’s my last !!! Lastly, I want to say that you are the best eonni , the way you dance , rap and sing is just way more awesome. Though I love the other 3 members too but it’s just that I love you a little bit more ! And I want to say that you deserve the best in everything.!!! Hope you will come to India and it’s my dream to meet you in person . Saranghae !!! Lots of love to Lisa , Jennie , Jisoo and Rosè eonni .. we BLINKS love you so much !!!

From your biggest fan

Sharmil

India

Also Read: BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'MONEY' becomes the fastest song by K pop solo artist to achieve THIS feat

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.