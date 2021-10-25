Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK tries to be like BLACKPINK’s Lisa because of her exceptional rapping skills

It’s no secret that LISA is an extremely talented performer and her stage presence is enchanting- she keeps the focus on her every single time. Her unique rapping tone, exceptional dancing skills and amazing facial expressions help her adjust to any concept to perfection. She has even mentored on a show or two and it showed her attitude towards her profession.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Suhani Panday from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Hello My name is Suhani Panday i am an Indian Blink dear Lalisa Manoban i am so amazed by your dancing skills i am also trying to be like you and your rapping skills are best because of pinkvilla i am able to give my expressions out Lisa your voice is so beautiful, good,great for me your voice is unique from any other person on earth first song i listen is kill this love and saw you first time in any movie i am a real BLINKi will never leave BLACKPINK i love Jennie unnie,Rosé unnie,jisso unnie and also you love Blackpink forever Forever Blink Love from India

Love BLACKPINK and all members in BLACKPINK

Suhani Panday

India

Also Read: WATCH: Kim So Hyun is heartbroken in 2AM’s ‘Should’ve Known’ MV teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.