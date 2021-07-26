Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK wants BLACKPINK to know her unconditional love for them

BLACKPINK has a very big fan base in India, as compared to other girl groups and for good reason, they are extremely talented and their individual personalities bode well with the fans. In true YG fashion, BLACKPINK has a more energizing and electronic feel with strong lyrics and stronger performance, which is a refreshing change from a typical girl group. Each girl has a different outlook and role to play in the group. Jennie is considered the resident fashionista and the visual, Lisa is the rapper and dancer, Rose is the vocalist and Jisoo is the dependable leader with a warm personality.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Mahim Reddy from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hello!!

I'm an Indian Teen Fan of BLACKPINK

I'm just writing this fan mail in hopes of letting them know my love for them -

I absolutely adore you guys , and I really love your music

I never really thought that I would ever - Ever listen to K Pop , but randomly , I heard Love To Hate Me and I was blown away

I listened to all your songs , covers by different members, solos of Jennie Eonnie and Rosé.

I saw the reality show ( BLACKPINK HOUSE & BLACKPINK 24/365) and the sweet moments, the way you take care of other members, the way you've got each others' backs - I hope to have such people in my life too one day.

Jisoo eonnie , Jennie , Lisa,Rose I love all of your voices , skills - your combination is da bomb!

I wish you all the best for your future , and I'm really looking forward for your new projects (albums, singles ,shows, anything)

Saranghae BLACKPINK

