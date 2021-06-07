Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK wishes to work with her bias Lisa from BLACKPINK once she grows up

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sonam from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

The K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK has been the choice of premium luxury brands for quite some time. While each member can be seen sporting the best of fashion and clothing brands, Lisa has been a brand ambassador for Celine since September 2020. Lisa is the main dancer and lead rapper of the girl group and shines like a diamond in every performance! With her polar opposite personalities on and off screen, she’s been melting fans’ hearts since her debut in 2016!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sonam from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Hi! Lisa, I am your big fan. It has been just 4 or 5 months I become a fan of BLACKPINK. You know Lisa I don't know how I become a fan of yours like the first time I watched you I just fell in love with your beauty, dance, expressions, cuteness, childish behavior and of course your beautiful voice. I think you have that magnetic power that every BLINK is attracted to you. And all the BLACKPINK members are just amazingly talented and damn beautiful. I just like you a lot and watch every song and your YouTube videos. And just love.you, I just want to become like you. I just want the whole world to know me like you. I don't know that this message will come to you or not but the only thing I know is that I just love Lisa and whole BLACKPINK members. I am 13 years old girl and I think one day even my dream will come true to meet you and work with you. And just shine bright like stars like you. I just hope this message reaches you.and I will wait for your reply.coming soon BLACKPINK. Lots of love for Lisa and BLACKPINK. Forever blinks, Sonam, India.

