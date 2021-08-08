Dear Eonni: An Indian fan admits BLACKPINK songs make her cry; Requests them to host a concert in India

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. A fan named Kiran Maiyee from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear eonnie's

I am a blink from India where I listen to your songs at least once a day which makes me fell refreshed I love u guys I am waiting for your concert in India every day whenever I cry I go to my room listen to your songs which makes me feel a lot better I love u soo much I am gonna be the first one to buy Ur concert tickets in India thanks for giving me such energy and strength.

Love you eonnie's.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says BLACKPINK's Jisoo is a 'Real Queen' because she's helped her through a lot

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.