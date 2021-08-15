Dear Eonni: An Indian fan confesses she wants to study in Korea only so she can see BLACKPINK

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. A fan named Harshita from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear BLACKPINK,

My name is Harshita and im from India, Tamil Nadu. Im a biggggg fan of BLACKPINK and i want to become a BLINK. Im looking forward that Blackpink would read this and im kinda exited about it. I love BLACKPINK, their talent, voice, and looks. I got introduced to this by my cousin and couldn't stop following them. I love them till the end of world. Im looking for a opportunity to meet them. Im just 14 years old and im planning to do my higher studies in Korea just for meeting BLACKPINK. I am even learning korean just for BLACKPINK. I pleaded my mom till end and got this opportunity. All i want to say is BLACKPINK is my most favourite and i will love them no matter what. And i also want to say that BLACKPINK works hard everyday and they even care a lot about their fans and blinks all around the world. They spend a lot of time for them. And i also want to say that Lisa Unni is my bias. I love her till core. I even tried contacting Lisa Unni through Zepeto, but my try was a failiure. I dont have any social media app so its so hard to express my love to them. I love all BP members till core. Your songs are amazing. Each one has a special takent and you express them perfctly. You make me happy every time im sad. My Younger Brother also got involved into blackpink and he too looks forward to meet BLACKPINK. He also loves Blackpink and we both used to keep chanting their songs all time. Even though our parents are not interested in this we always show our love towards Blackpink. Saranghae BLACKPINK. I want to wish Lisa Unni, Rose Unni, Jisoo Unni and Jennie Unni for their works and for their existence in world. And i also want to wish BLACKPINK all luck to achieve even more and I'm looking forward to meet you in future.

Thank you for this opportunity pinkvilla and i love you Blackpink.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says BLACKPINK's Jisoo is a 'Real Queen' because she's helped her through a lot

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.