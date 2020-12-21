Dear Eonni: An Indian fan deems BLACKPINK member Jisoo an 'angel'; Shares her excitement over Snowdrop

Dear Eonni: Today, we feature a letter written by an Indian BLINK addressed to Jisoo. The BLACKPINK member is all set to make her K-drama debut with Snowdrop.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is currently working on her K-drama debut Snowdrop. The singer slips into her acting shoes for the Sky Castle drama. The singer turned actress stars opposite Jung Hae In while Kim Hye Yoon and Yoon Se Ah. As we patiently wait for the show to air, we've received a sweet letter from a Jisoo fan in India. Nida writes a Dear Eonni letter addressed to the BLACKPINK member and gushed about her "unique voice" and deems her as an "angel."

Read her full letter below:

Dear Jisoo Eonni,

I'm a 16-year-old blink from India. I have been your fan ever since I discovered about BLACKPINK. I really love and adore you. You have been my biggest Inspiration. I wish to see you soon. I have heard about people admiring your ethereal beauty in real life. I just can't describe in words how beautiful you are. You have got such a unique voice. Your voice soothes our souls. We are waiting for your solo debut. And of course, I'm really happy for your upcoming drama 'Snowdrop'. When I first heard that you are going to act in a drama, it was like a dream comes true. I was So happy. You deserve all kinds of happiness. You are truly an angel. All the best for your upcoming projects. Stay healthy and happy. Your happiness is what matters the most. We love you no matter what.

From,

Nida

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: How well do you know BLACKPINK singer Jisoo? Take this quiz and prove you're the ultimate BLINK

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×