Dear Eonni: An Indian fan describes how BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream teaser turned her into a true BLINK

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Shakshi Sharma from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. A fan named Shakshi Sharma from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Anneyoung I m from India and my name is Shakshi and I am 17 yr old .Dear blackpink I m your biggest blink. I luv u soo much you all are my inspiration and especially Lisa eonni . I watch all your music video many a time and even 10 time a day and I just being a blink from last August even I remember the date it is the day when your ice cream teasor launched I glad that I watched the teasor but believe me I know everything about you guys from your birth name to your birthdates and from your happiest moment to saddest moment . You all are just stunning , magnificent .I mean I just can't describe your beauty in words. I know that right now I am not able to come to Korea and to meet you guys but I will definitely come to Korea one day and meet with you . I just want to spend my all good time with you . Plss visit India.I luv u all and especially my crush my bias my life Lisa eonni... saranghae

