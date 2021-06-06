Dear Eonni: An Indian fan describes how Chaeyoung inspired her; Declares her love for Itzy

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Raina Pradhan from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to singer Chaeyoung. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to the South Korean singer Chaeyoung. A fan named Raina Pradhan from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear Chaeyoung Eonni,

I'm a 15 year old Midzy from India, I'm not sure if this letter will ever reach you but I want you to know that you're the most amazing person I've ever laid my eyes upon, you've inspired me in so many ways, whenever I see you dance, I cannot take my eyes off you, you shine so bright in the stages that you perform in and your smile's just the most beautiful thing I've ever seen! I just wanted to let you know, that there are countless others like me, who are inspired by you and will love you no matter what! P.S- I love everyone in Itzy but you have a soft spot in my heart!

Love from the other side of the world

Raina P.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Instagram

