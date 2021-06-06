Dear Eonni: An Indian fan describes how Chaeyoung inspired her; Declares her love for Itzy
Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to the South Korean singer Chaeyoung. A fan named Raina Pradhan from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.
Read her letter below:
Dear Chaeyoung Eonni,
I'm a 15 year old Midzy from India, I'm not sure if this letter will ever reach you but I want you to know that you're the most amazing person I've ever laid my eyes upon, you've inspired me in so many ways, whenever I see you dance, I cannot take my eyes off you, you shine so bright in the stages that you perform in and your smile's just the most beautiful thing I've ever seen! I just wanted to let you know, that there are countless others like me, who are inspired by you and will love you no matter what! P.S- I love everyone in Itzy but you have a soft spot in my heart!
Love from the other side of the world
Raina P.
