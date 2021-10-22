Dear Eonni: An Indian fan is ‘lovestruck’ by Kim Ji Won’s ‘ethereal presence and admirable acting skills’

Kim Ji Won, born October 19, 1992, is a versatile actress. She gained attention through her roles in television series ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Fight for My Way’ (2017) and ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ (2019). The success of Kim Ji Won’s television dramas throughout Asia established her as a Hallyu star. With her admirable acting skills, sweet off screen personality and beautiful looks, many people became her fan, like the one today.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Prabha from India to Kim Ji Won. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni,

I am Prabha from India and I am a very huge fan of yours. After I watched Descendants of the sun, I loved your acting so much that I wanted to watch more of your dramas ultimately watching Fight for my way and Lovestruck in the City and trust me your on screen presence has such ethereal vibes that it literally drags viewers towards the screen. The way you portray your character's emotions on screen, the way you deliver your dialogues remain etched in the viewers' memory forever, not to mention the amazing chemistry that you share with your co-stars. The reason I admire your acting is mainly because of your versatility. Be it a chaebol character in The Heirs, a strong character in Descendants of the Sun, a cute character in Fight For My way(Your aegyo:)), a broken yet strong character in Lovestruck in the city, viewers put themselves in your character's shoes because your acting is so realistic. So, thank you so much for delivering such iconic roles because your dramas are amazing. Eonni, it has been so long since I've seen you on screen. Please come back with another amazing drama and another of your iconic roles.

From your fan,

Prabha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.