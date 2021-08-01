Dear Eonni: An Indian fan praises BLACKPINK’s hard work & talent; Reveals how the band changed her life

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. A fan named Mintu Kim from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear eonni,

Namaste eonni , this is Mintu from India.

You being a no.1 kpop girl group member, an actress, a passionate woman, you always give your best eonnie.

These days kpop is everywhere, it is a trend basically. Millions of people are listening to kpop including me. It has changed everyone's life,

Like wise you, you are the only one who brought happiness to my life. After discovering blackpink, everything has changed for me, in a complete positive way. I fell in love in the first site i saw you. Yes me being a fangirl, i really love you so much frim the bottom of my heart.

People tend to get into conclusions really fast.

And you're proving them wrong with your effortless hardwork and talent.

And do you know what i love the most in you?

Your personality. Yes the best personality which you have and offcourse your pretty face hehe.

I love you so much . And ill root for you till the end.

And also im lopking forward to your drama "snowdrop" a lot that im even dreaming about it hehe. Yeah and this "hehe" is also inspired by you lol.

Stay positive like always do. I love you jichu eonni♡

From :

Mintu

India

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says BLACKPINK's Jisoo is a 'Real Queen' because she's helped her through a lot

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.