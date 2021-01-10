Dear Eonni: An Indian fan reveals Legend of the Blue Sea's Jun Ji Hyun inspires her to be model and actress

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, a fan from India reveals she wants to follow Legend of the Blue Sea actress Jun Ji Hyun's footsteps.

Jun Ji Hyun is no stranger to K-drama fans. The South Korean actress has starred in a number of Korean shows and movies that have brought her international recognition. While her noted works on the small screen include My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea, Jun Ji Hyun has also caught everyone's attention with her performance in movies like My Sassy Girl, The Berlin File and Assassination. Her journey has inspired many, including Mansi Shukla from India.Â

She writes a letter to the actress, revealing how she is the ideal idol of her life. Read the letter below:Â

Dear Jun Ji Hyun eonni. Firstly I want to tell you that is my idol in every aspect. I see you as the person I can get inspired from, I learn from you every time I see you acting or modelling. Right from the first time, I saw you in the movies - My Sassy Girl and The Thieves - I was deeply impressed by your skills, boldness and way of conduct. Then I wanted to know more about you. I started to search about you on the internet. I got to know that you are a hardworking actor and your talent in acting has earned you all the fame and glory. Your acting in dramas like "My Love From The Star", "Legend of the Blue Sea" and "Kingdom" has made me adore you even more and I have a dream to be a model turned actress like you in future

From - Mansi Shukla

Patna, BiharÂ

