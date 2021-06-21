Dear Eonni: An Indian fan says IU’s Raindrop made her a UAENA; Calls her voice ‘magical’

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Ruchira from India dedicates her sweet letter to IU. Read her letter below.

Lee Ji Eun, aka IU, has made the entire South Korea her fan with her magical singing and incredible acting. She’s often termed as Nation’s Little Sister or The Nation’s Sweetheart. Her song ‘Good Day’ ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s list of 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s. This achievement is just one of the many incredible feats the singer has received in her 13-year old music career. From singing to writing, to composing and even acting, she has shown her prowess in the Korean entertainment industry and remains one of the most popular Korean stars.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Ruchira from India to the singer, IU. Read her letter below.

To IU,

It’s not been much time since I became your fan, but I think it was the best decision that I ever made. I would like to thank you for all those songs you made or sung till date for your fans. The struggle you did encouraged me everyday to become like you.

My first ever song would be ‘eight’ but the song which made me UAENA is ‘Raindrop’, when I heard this song I just froze in my place just to not miss any lyric. Being inside lockdown for 2 years, your songs give joy to me.

I would also like to congratulate you for your new album LILAC that won 1st place. It has so many beautiful songs my favorite are ‘Ah puh’ and ‘My sea’. You may not know me but my dream is to see you perform live once in my life with all other UAENAs doing fanchants together.

At last I would say happy belated happy birthday to you and you are so pretty just like a princess and your voice is magical. Love you.

From,

Ruchira, India

