Dear Eonni: An Indian fan says that Jessi is ‘the most inspiring person they’ve seen’

Jessi is the bold and confident soloist that doesn’t hide away from her personality. She owns every conversation and is unapologetic about her behaviour. Her actions inspire other girls to own up to their own identities and be happy with who they are. Like the fan today, many get inspiration from her music and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Shatavisa from India to Jessi. Read her letter below.

Dear Unnie,

Here's one of your fan. At first i will really like to tell you, you are the Queen Jessi. U will always have the crown and rule the world. You are one of the most inspiring person i will ever meet throughout my life. The way you rap,the way u preach and the way you sing. There's can only be a word for you and that's Queen. Slay queen, u inspired me alot and there's a hell lot of achievements waiting for you. you have gone through alot, but still u shined like a star, a star that was born to glow among a lot of stars.Thanks for everything.

From Shatavisa Chowdhury

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.