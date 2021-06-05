Dear Eonni: An Indian fan says True Beauty's Moon Ga Young is an amazing actress; Loves her goofy personality

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Disha Roy from India dedicates her sweet letter to Moon Ga Young. Read her letter below.

After the tremendous success of True Beauty, Moon Ga Young's already growing fanbase has increased threefold with everyone eagerly anticipating her next drama choice. As Lim Ju Gyeong from True Beauty, the 24-year-old actress' heartfelt, sincere performance won hearts across the globe and shone some much-deserved spotlight on Ga Young's versatility in acting. It's only onwards and upwards for Ms. Moon now!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Disha Roy from India to Moon Ga Young. Read her letter below:

Dear Ga Young Eonnie,

I am just a normal girl in her teenage years who came to know you from your recent drama "True Beauty". I hope that this letter will reach you although this is the most exaggerated hope.

It hasn't been that much since I have known you. It's just 2 months. I fell in love with you on the first episode of "True Beauty". After I completed the series, I searched everywhere to catch up with you. You are really an amazing actress. I have recently downloaded Instagram for you and am in head over heels for you. I love your goofy personality and your affection towards the crewmates. Currently, I am binge-watching all your dramas and reality shows.

Eonnie please stay safe and healthy and keep smiling like this for the rest of your life.

Lots of love

- Disha Roy (India)

