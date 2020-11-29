Dear Eonni: An Indian fan says TWICE member Sana inspires her; Reveals she shares her bday with the K Pop idol

Dear Eonni: In our today's edition of featuring fan letters, an Indian fan pens a letter to TWICE member Sana.

Over the past few days, we've been receiving heartwarming open letters from fans addressing their favourite K-pop idols and Korean drama actress. From BLACKPINK to Park Shin Hye, we've featured a few letters already. Today, we present to you a letter addressed to TWICE member Sana. A fan named Srijita Dey from Guwahati, India, sends us a sweet letter for the idol and reveals all that she loves about the K-pop star. She adds that she shares her birthday with the idol.

Read the heartwarming letter below:

Dear Sana onnie,

I am the greatest fan of yours. I am not sure if hereyoi get to read this or not, but with the hope that I will get a response to this, I write it to you.

I love everything about you. I can't express in words how much I love you. Everything in you and the whole you is just so so cute. The way you speak, the way you smile is just so admirable.

The way you are attentive about what you are doing, the hard work you put in everything inspires me a lot. I earnestly wish for you to come to India to meet the ONCES here.

I remember once when you came live, through voice alone, you replied to an Indian fan, I was the happiest person in the world that very day. I wish that

you will hold a concert in India in future. I am not sure if I can come to the concert even if you hold one, because I am still in school and also I can't afford and it might take years for me to save up..but I still have hope deep down there.

I get really inspired by your story of becoming what you are today. I started loving you and I realized that I connect with you hugely. Later, I eventually came to know that I and you share the same birthday, that is on 29th December which made me connect with you even more. Also, a very happy birthday in advance, lots of love.

I am not sure if I can meet you ever in my life, but I will always support and love you. Please come to India. I have been dreaming about this. I will forever be there supporting and cheering for TWICE no matter what.

Give my love to other Twice members—Jihyo, nayeon, tzuyu, mina, momo, jeongyeon, dayun, Chaeyoung unnie.

Hope it reaches you and I become the happiest person in the whole world again when I get your reply to this.

—Your biggest fan "SRIJITA DEY", 29 Dec, Hwaiting

From Guwahati, INDIA.

Saranghae

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

