Dear Eonni: An Indian fan of Shin Hye Sun was mesmerised by her in ‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love’

Shin Hye Sun is a South Korean actress. She made her debut in the television series ‘School 2013’. In 2017, Shin Hye Sun played her first leading role and became well known in the weekend drama, ‘My Golden Life’, which garnered more than 8 million viewers. She is also best known for her other leading roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Still 17’ (2018), ‘The Hymn of Death’ (2018), ‘Angel's Last Mission: Love’ (2019) and ‘Mr. Queen’ (2020–2021).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Piyusha Singh from India to Shin Hye Sun. Read her letter below.

Dear Shin hye-sun,

I was scrolling through instagram posts and came across this. It was an open letter written by a fan to her favorite kpop singer. I read it and other posts of similar kind. It was something nice and fresh. I saw the email ID where we can send the letter and they will post it. I thought of trying it and I did. I was initially confused as to which korean actor or actress I should write. But then I realized you are someone I want to write to. "Thirty but Seventeen" was the first drama I watched where you had the lead role. The character you portrayed in it, the emotions you showed, the body language and just everything intrigued me about you. It must have been difficult and embarrassing to portray a seventeen year old child's behavior. But you still did it. The scene where you used to play the violin definitely had me. It was as if you were pulling me inside and asking to dance the breeze. It was all very beautiful. Another drama "Angel's last mission : love" was beautifully done. I would like to point out a scene in ep 3 during the funeral where you smiled because the deceased wanted you to. It was one of the most heartbreaking scenes I have seen. That scene poked my heart and I couldn't stop myself from crying. I saw your body was stiff and could break down any time but you pretended to be strong. Such type of character you played. Your acting skills and styles plus the concept you choose like in the previous dramas you were a violinist and a ballet dancer. It is all inspiring. Although I don't have a dream(or couldn't find one), your drama concept makes me keep going. "Mr Queen" another drama became a legend. It was a very difficult role of portraying a male behavior from a female body and you did it. I was not surprised because I knew that you're just amazing. I want to write a lot but I have to keep it short so I just pointed out a few thoughts of mine. Please know that I love you through your acting and concepts and it will not change because of anything.

Piyusha Singh

Ranchi, India

Also Read: SF9’s Rowoon dishes about the fun on ‘The King’s Affection’ sets & his prep for a sageuk role

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.