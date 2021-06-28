Dear Eonni: An Indian fan tells BLACKPINK to not care about the haters as BLINKs will always be by their side

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Prerna Giri from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

As BLACKPINK’s 5th debut anniversary looms over, BLINKs continue to shower love and support to the four-member group who have given them almost everything. Courage to walk on their own paths, help them smile on their worst days, inspire them to follow their dreams, and much more, are BLACKPINK’s gifts to the millions of fans that love them. The group debuted in 2016 and didn’t take much time to gain attention. They released hit songs after hit songs and are now synonymous with one of the top K-Pop girl groups in the industry!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Prerna Giri from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnis,

I am your big fan, I am from India. In these few months I listen to your songs and I love it then I want to meet you but I don't know how. I am an Indian BLINK️. I love all of you. I am your die-heart fan, I can't explain in words. I saw your videos on YouTube. I feel so emotional because you all are so hardworking and humble, sweet and loving. Lisa you're cute and have beautiful bangs. I love you so much. Jennie Kim, Jendeukie, I love you so much & mainly your baby voice and cuteness is killing me. Rose, I am also foodie like you, love you and Jisoo eonni I love you, you are so cute. Your voice and you look like an actress. I can't speak Korean and English because I know only Hindi and Marathi because I am from India. I really wanted to see you at least once in my life and see your concert live. Don't worry BLACKPINK, the haters are spoiling your popularity and happiness but we BLINKS are here for you to make you happy and keep you on our shoulders. I watch your videos all day, then get happy all day. My sis told me why you see all time BLACKPINK song and video, I told her I love them so much.

Love,

Prerna Giri, India

