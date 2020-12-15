Dear Eonni: An Indian fan thanks MAMAMOO for inspiring her to dance; Says she's proud of Hwasa for THIS reason

Dear Eonni: An Indian fan reaches out to MAMAMOO with a sweet letter and gushes about Hwasa.

MAMAMOO has had a memorable year. While new music was added to their discography, they also shined bright at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020. The group picked up Best Vocal Performance – Group and ranked among the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10. As we prepare for 2021, a fan from India reached out to the members of the group via our Dear Eonni open letter series to thank them for constantly inspiring and motivating her. She confessed that the group boosted her confidence.

Read the whole letter below:

Dear Eonnis,

Hi, I am Gauri, I am from India. You have been my inspiration since the day I got into the K-pop fandoms. I noticed you when I saw a video of a boy group's reaction to MAMAMOO. I didn't care about the reaction, but your performance. It was just outstanding and the confidence and boldness you had motivated and inspired me. I was just a normal girl or a very traditional girl... I got a lot of confidence after getting to know MAMAMOO. It is just amazing to Stan you Eonnis.

The next thing I appreciate and I am proud is the where HWASA Eonni just spits on the controversy made by "Haters". And also the hardships between the members inspire.

The other thing I started doing because of MAMAMOO is Dancing. I started dancing because of them. Their gorgeous and attractive dance moves in Egotistic, Hip and Gogobebe are just Something else!

The music is also mind healing... For example, Starry Night

Last but not least, your personality... I am just in love with you Eonnis

Thank you for motivating and inspiring people

Thank you Pinkvilla for making a very nice space for fans to speak about their idols

Thank you so much

Love Gauri

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

