Dear Eonni: An Indian fan is waiting for BLACKPINK in their area
BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. She debuted in 2016 as part of the girl group BLACKPINK, alongside Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, with their single album, ‘Square One’. Together, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, and on the Billboard 200. Their release, ‘The Album’ (2020), is the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies.
Today’s letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Vipra Tyagi from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read their letter below.
Dear Lisa,
I am Vipra Tyagi from India. A die-hard fan of yours. I love dancing and I love your dance too. I love BLACKPINK and all the members but my bias is Lisa. I watched ‘Snowdrop’ because of Jisoo, and I’m a fan of Rosé’s vocals in ‘Gone’ and ‘On The Ground’, and I also love Jennie’s ‘Solo’. I would love to see you performing live in India. Hence requesting you to do concerts in India too. There are a lot of BLINKS here waiting for BLACKPINK!!!
SARANGHAE.
Waiting for BLACKPINK in my area!!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
