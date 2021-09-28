Dear Eonni: An Indian fan was smitten by Seo Ye Ji’s classy character on ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

Seo Ye Ji is a South Korean actress. She began her acting career in the sitcom ‘Potato Star 2013QR3’ (2013–2014). This was followed by major roles in period drama ‘Diary of a Night Watchman’ (2014), thriller ‘Last’ (2015) and fantasy ‘Moorim School: Saga of the Brave’ (2016). Her notable lead roles in television series include ‘Save Me’ (2017), and ‘Lawless Lawyer’ (2018). She rose to prominence with the romance drama ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Uday Singh from India to Seo Ye Ji. Read his letter below.

Hello

I am Uday Singh from India. This letter is only for my favorite Seo ye ji from the drama Its okay to not be okay. first of all, you are one of the most beautiful girls I have ever seen in my entire life.Your hair,your voice, your eyes and your fashion are outstanding. Lately I was suffering from depression because of my career's tough patches and I am emotionally very sensitive so things usually hurt me even more. So I just sat down in front of the TV and started watching It's okay to not be okay and the way the story was opening up in front of me this woman(Seo ye ji)was growing on me with her charm, her way of talking, her lovely hair, her acting skills(i really like your voice). I really liked how you portray the character of an author who is antisocial and very lonely in life, i am also in the same boat as your character. I have no one in my life and I am internally very depressed. After watching your show I said to myself It's okay to not be okay. and Now I feel good about myself and I am confident that no matter what happens in my life I will be able to sustain myself. I would really like to meet you personally (if that's possible as you are a huge star) and give you a bouquet of flowers. I will come to South Korea one day for sure. Thank you for ko mun yeoung character sweetheart. Lots of love

Best Regards,

Udayjeet Singh

BBA, Chitkara University

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.