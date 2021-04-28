Dear Eonni: An Indian fanboy expresses her love for TWICE’s Nayeon; thanks her for making him happy

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Vivek from India dedicates his sweet letter to TWICE’s Nayeon. Read his letter below.

TWICE’s eldest member Nayeon is often called the ‘Fake Maknae’ because of how childish and fun her personality is! A new ONCE will never be able to guess who the actual maknae of the group is! Being the group’s main vocalist and dancer, Nayeon is a huge fan of IU and the girl group, Oh My Girl. Did you know that once she had to get police protection after being harassed by a stalker in Japan back in 2019? We hope Nayeon is safer now!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Vivek from India to TWICE’s Nayeon. Read his letter below.

Dear Eonnie,

Hello, I'm a once, it's almost 4 years since i became a 'Once'. My first twice song was 'Like Ooh Aah' and then I immediately fell in love with you Nayeon eonnie. All the members of TWICE are amazing but Nayeon draws most of attention. She's the oldest among all but deep inside she's a little baby.

Nayeon never fails to surprise us, especially when she surprised all the ONCEs with 'Santa Tell Me' cover. She has been a huge inspiration for me. She's represents strong but sweet image. I know her since the reality show Sixteen. and i knew that she was going to be one members to debut.

It's almost impossible to embrace a few words to show my love towards Nayeon unnie but still i want to say that. Salangheoo eonnie, thank you so much for all the happiness you gave to me and all my fellow onces. I pray to God that you'll be always happy, smiling and cheerful. I know it's very difficult to reach to you in person but no matter what you'll be always in my heart eonnie. I hope I'll get the chance to meet you in future.

Twice

Vivek

India

