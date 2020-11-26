Dear Eonni: An Indian K Drama fan calls actress Park Shin Hye her 'favourite idol and inspiration'

As part of our Dear Eonni series, an Indian K Drama fan pens a letter to South Korean actress Park Shin Hye to shower her with love.

Avid Pinkvilla readers would have come across our segment Dear Oppa/Dear Eonni wherein we feature letters from fans addressing to their favourite idols. Over the past few days, we've featured letters addressing to BTS, BLACKPINK and Lee Min Ho. Today, we found ourselves grinning as we came across a letter to South Korean actress Park Shin Hye. An Indian fan named Tanu Shree sent us her letter to Park Shin Hye revealing that she was introduced to the Korean drama industry through the actress.

Read her full letter here:

Hi, I'm Tanu Shree from India. First of all, I want to say "Extremely thank you so much to the team of 'PINKVILLA' as because of your effort we got the opportunity to express ourselves to our favourite ones. And I'm not going to miss this opportunity to express feelings to my favourite K-drama actress Park Shin Hye.

Dear Eonni, Park Shin Hye

You're the one whom I like the most since I started watching Korean dramas. You were my introduction to the K- dramas. The drama which I have seen for the first time was 'The Heirs' and believe after finishing this drama, I was thinking why this drama has an end and why this drama doesn't have the second part as this drama touched me a lot. And after watching this drama I became your fan (starlight angel). I think I have almost finished your all dramas and movies such as Pinnochio, The Doctors, You're Beautiful, and Don't worry I am a Ghost are my favourite. You are not only beautiful but you're are also very successful to create chemistry with every actor whom you're paired with. You make your every work to shine and rememberable. You're my favourite and always will be my favourite idol and my inspiration. And I hope we will meet someday and somewhere!!!!!

LOTS OF LUCK AND LOVE FOR YOU !!

Saranghea

Your true and dearest fan ...

Tanu Shree, age - 14

Country - India

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan pours her heart out in a letter to Lee Min Ho; Says his eyes shine like glitter

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×