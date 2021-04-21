  1. Home
Dear Eonni: An Indian MIDZY expresses her love for ITZY, says they’re like rays of sunshine for her

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, a die hard MIDZY from India dedicates her sweet letter to ITZY. Read her letter below.
2462 reads Mumbai
The 5-member girl group ITZY debuted in 2019 and has climbed up the charts and how! With hit and catchy songs like ‘Dalla Dalla’, ‘Icy’, ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Not Shy’, the girl group has been raking in likes and love all across the globe. Every song of the group is laced with upbeat music and energetic performances!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by a MIDZY from India for the girl group ITZY. Read her letter below.

 

Dear ITZY,

You make me confident with your music. I really love listening to MIDZY, t's a  really beautiful track. You guys are rays of sunshine and I really enjoy CSI ITZY. Really excited for Chaeryeong. You are amazingly beautiful! Ryujin you taught me to be be confident just the way I am <3 Yeji you taught me to set and reach all my goals! Yuna you taught me to be a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of times! Chaeryeong you taught me that giving up is no option~ Lia you taught me to be immensely strong! There's nobody like you all♡ all in us!  I'm really speechless!

 

Lots of love from and Indian Midzy!

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

