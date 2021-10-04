Dear Eonni: An Indian MooMoo fell for MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul’s ‘cute and bubbly’ smile

Moon Byul Yi, born December 22, 1992, better known by the mononym Moonbyul, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and radio host signed under RBW. She is the main rapper of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO. In May 2018, Moonbyul made her debut as a solo artist, releasing the digital single ‘Selfish’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Dibyadarshini from India to MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul. Read her letter below.

Dear Moonbyul Eonni...

Eonni, I want to tell you that I really really love you. You are such a sweetheart. You are cute and bold at the same time. I discovered Mamamoo in 2019 and the first member I noticed was you. Your cute and bubbly smile caught all my attention. Your one bright smile makes my whole day. Your beauty is beyond my imagination. Your looks, your fashion sense has always inspired me. When I listened to your songs I really enjoyed them and then slowly and gradually I turned into an MooMoo. For me you are a kpop queen, a queen who can win hearts by just a smile. Eonni, you are my sunshine. Your one smile takes away all my sadness and stress. Your raps make me dance. I really don't have words to express my feelings towards you. You are such a lovely person. I, as a MooMoo , love you a lot. Hope you always have a smile on your face. May your birthday give you many reasons to smile. Enjoy your special day and have a blast on your birthday. Convey my love and regards to Hwasa, Solar and Wherein Eonni. Good luck for your future Eonni. Achieve more in your career. Stay safe. Saranghae. Lots of warm hugs and love from your sweet MooMoo. Dibyadarshini Sahoo

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.