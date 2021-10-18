Dear Eonni: An Indian ONCE considers TWICE’s Nayeon to be her elder sister

Im Na Yeon, known mononymously as Nayeon, is a South Korean singer. After participating on the reality survival television show ‘Sixteen’ in 2015, she became a singer in the South Korean girl group TWICE formed by JYP Entertainment. She is the oldest member of TWICE. In Gallup Korea's annual music poll for 2017, Nayeon was voted the sixth most popular idol in South Korea, ahead of all her bandmates.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Jagrithi from India to TWICE’s Nayeon. Read her letter below.

My lovely Nayeon I love you so much you're my one of the biggest idols. After seeing you once on social media I've become an ONCE for quite some months. I don't have an elder sister but when I see you I feel like you are one in a million even if you live several kilometers away from me. I know that you love your fans so much and will give your best to them. I can't imagine my life without you guys. You are my emotional support. I'll always believe in you no matter what

I'm currently very much into twice and you help me with coping up with stress and I listen to twice's songs while studying. Whenever I feel so low I watch twice and listen to your music and I CAN'T STOP ME from loving you. After each and every second I love you MORE AND MORE

Just take care of yourself and don't overwork. Stay safe. Thanks for being born

Loads of love for our bunny unnie. Saranghae Tzuyu,Chaeyeong,Jihyo,MOMO,Sana,Mina,Jeongyeon,dahyun and nayeonie

From Jagriti

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.