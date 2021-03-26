Dear Eonni: An Indian ONCE expresses her profound love for TWICE; wishes Jeongyeon to get well soon

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Aishwarya Thorat from India dedicates her sweet letter to the girl group, TWICE. Read her letter below.

In need of catchy, groovy songs? TWICE is your answer! One of the most popular K-Pop girl groups, TWICE has been releasing addictive songs and choreographies since quite a long time. From Fancy, Likey, I Can’t Stop Me, Yes or Yes, and Candy Pop - their discographies will forever make you get up from your bed and dance your sorrows away!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Aishwarya Thorat from India to TWICE. Read her letter below:

Dear TWICE

I am a huge fan of yours, I really really wish I get the opportunity to meet you all one day and tell you in person how much I love you! I have become a TWICE addict before I even realised, your songs and your personality, your dedication to music, everything. I think "More and More" is engraved in my heart and soul,

Probably "The best thing I ever did" was I decided to become a part of ONCE, TWICE is certainly "one in a million" for me. The new album "I Can't Stop Me" is really really good. I wish Jeongyeon unni to get well soon and perform one again on stage will all the members. Mina unni it feels great to see the striking difference between the Mina unni before the break and after the break, you are an inspiration to me. Jihyo unni love your smile, Nayeon unni please continue to your cute self, Sana unni, "no sana no life!" Hope you are safe now after the quarantine. Momo unni thank you for being an amazing dancer, Dahyun unni lub lub lub (love) you sooooo much, loved the Christmas Carols on piano, Chaeyong unni love the little raps you do with Dahyun unni in every song, and last but not the least Tzuyu yaa (I hope that's correct, coz we are the same age) honey you can kill anyone with your looks. Twice, stay safe, take care, stay healthy. Congratulations for receiving the most popular band award!

Your huge fan,

Saranghe TWICE

This is Aishwarya Thorat

Mumbai, India.

Also Read: Dear Eonni: From savage to cute; An India BLINK finds all sides of BLACKPINK member Jennie her favourite

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×