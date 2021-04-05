Dear Eonni: An Indian ONCE expresses how TWICE Momo’s hard work and determination inspires her every day

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Mahima from India dedicates her sweet letter to TWICE’s Momo. Read her letter below.

The ‘Dance Machine’ of TWICE, Momo is definitely one of the few non-Korean K-Pop singers who is widely recognised for her talent and charm. Last year in January, Momo made headlines as a local media outlet reported that she and Super Junior’s Kim Heechul are dating! The Japanese singer and dancer is loved by many fans across the world, especially for her cheerful personality and incredible dance moves! She has always been known as someone who never backed down and continued reaching for her dreams, inspiring her fans to do the same.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Mahima to TWICE’s Momo. Read her letter below.

Dear Momo eonnie,

Hi! I am a Indian ONCE and I am a big fan of you and TWICE. I love all the members so much. My bias is you and you are one of people who is admired by my heart.

I can't express in words how much i admire you. You are very hardworking and determined. I remember when I saw your video when you were eliminated in sixteen and then again you joined and came back. I thought how did you support yourself and continue training even after eliminating? And at last your determination paid off and you joined TWICE. You deserved it because of your dancing skills and you were the most hardworking and sincere.

You are criticized for your singing which makes me feel sad, but still i admire you cause I know no one is perfect and you always improve in every comeback. YOU will always be my favorite kpop idol. I know you try your best which inspires me to do my best too. You are very kind and adorable. So never give up,whenever you feel sad due to hate remember that there are millions of fans who admire you. Keep on improving and learning.

I wish that you and TWICE to come and hold a concert in India if you can. Please come here. I don't know whether I will be attend or not but I will be very happy because atleast you all will come. I don't know whether this letter will be given to you or you will be able to read it but please read it or translate it because it's something I have written for my heart.

~I love you including all the members in TWICE.....Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu love you all so much~.

~You all make me feel special~

Your biggest fan,

Mahima

From India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla News1

