Dear Eonni: An Indian ONCE recalls how Mina’s voice & dance attracted her to TWICE from day one

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Roshni Majumder from India dedicates her sweet letter to TWICE’s Mina. Read her letter below.

One of the three Japanese members, Mina is loved a lot by both the members of TWICE and the fandom. Mina was scouted while she was shopping with her mother in Osaka, Japan! Debuted in 2014, she has easily grown into one of the most loved female Korean idols. Her dance skills are no joke either. She’s one of the main dancers of TWICE and it shows every single time she is on the stage!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Roshni Majumder from India to TWICE's Mina.

Dear Mina eonni,

I remember the first day I got into TWICE, and I got so attracted and allured to the way you danced and sung, your voice was so attractive and soft like cotton or rather sweeter than that of honey, whenever you sing it does its work in the field of the so called lullaby that puts me to deep sleep, your dancing is like one in a million, it's so rare to find a person with so many abilities and how to be an ace in literally everything, your dancing is next level, it's so elegant that I can never get over it. For me you are the most beautiful woman in this whole damn planet.

When you had that anxiety attack I was so worried for you, but then you made some appearances in the world tour, and that made me burst into tears, you truly love us a lot and we promise to provide you with the same love and support that an angel like you deserves to get.

Even though I am in india, I am always praying for your wealth and good health I always pray to god to keep you healthy, thanks a lot for making me fall into love with myself, you have always been the one and only love of my life and I swear to god it ain't changing no matter what, remember the fact that you mean a lot to us so you need to take care of yourself and stop pressuring yourself for stuff, your health comes first, I thank you a lot for making me feel loved and turning me into a strong girl. I just hope that you get this letter somehow, loads of love and support from this little girl <3

SARANGHAE UNNIE

From,

Roshni Majumder

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

