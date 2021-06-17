Dear Eonni: An Indian ONCE takes pride in stanning TWICE & recalls the moments she fell in love with them

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Aishwarya from India dedicates her sweet letter to TWICE. Read her letter below.

One of the top girl groups, TWICE, recently made their comeback with their album titled ‘Taste of Love’. The group has given chartbusting hits such as ‘Fancy’, ‘Can’t Stop Me’, ‘Likey’, ‘TT’, and more since their debut. Their latest dance pop track ‘Alcohol-Free’, which combines hip hop and a type of samba known as ‘bossa nova’. It has become the perfect summer anthem for ONCEs around the world and its ‘crab dance’ is also getting a lot of attention!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Aishwarya from India to TWICE. Read her letter below.

Dear TWICE,

Hi, this is Aishwarya from India. I only recently became ONCE - I liked ‘Fancy’ a lot and actually fell in love with the synchronised choreography and the lyrics. After this I think I slowly just fell deeper in love with y'all. Now after your recent comeback 'I CAN'T STOP ME' I was shook. It was addicting and more than that I felt the music was slowly becoming different from your previous ones.

But that's not why I'm penning this letter to you all as a whole and not just one member, because recently I came across a YouTube premiere of your series called 'SEIZE THE LIGHT'. I cried a lot, mainly because I felt your pain as trainees and I saw through your stories how far you've come. I remember this one line that your PDnim JY Park said - “That the criteria for choosing these girls were that they will be able to show their true natures, it will not change, so you will not be disappointed." And damn! He was right!

I'm just glad that I decided to stan y'all and regret not doing it before, but now you have another faithful ONCE among millions of ONCEs from around the world. I love y'all, each and everyone of you, your music, your passion, your hard work, and your little quirks. Even if y'all are celebrities I feel close to you because of this. So don't ever feel sad or bad or disheartened by the hate or self doubts caused even when it happens your ONCE is always rooting for you.

I hope that someday you will consider coming/performing in India and even if it happens I'll try to make it. But if I can't it is my dream that someday I will be stable enough in life to attend your concert and enjoy it with thousands of others and you all.

Till then, Fighting!

Let's grow old together!

Saranghae

And Kamsahamnida Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, Jeongyeon, Momo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu for existing and for loving us as much as we do! For everything that you are and you do!

From one ONCE among millions around the world <3

Aishwarya

