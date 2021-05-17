Dear Eonni: For an Indian ONCE, TWICE’s Nayeon & Jeongyeon are friendship goals; Fill her heart with love

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Meenaz from India dedicates her sweet letter to TWICE’s Nayeon and Jeongyeon. Read her letter below.

There’s no dearth of entertaining content by the I Can’t Stop Me girl group TWICE. The nine members debuted together in 2015 and have been together even longer than that. So it’s not surprising that the girls share a precious unbreakable bond. But when it comes to Nayeon and Jeongyeon, they’re friendship is probably one of the most adored by their fandom, ONCE.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Meenaz from India to TWICE’s members Nayeon and Jeongyeon. Read her letter below:

Dear 2yeon,

Some months ago I didn't know TWICE, but when I saw videos of Nayeon and Jeongyeon on social media like videos about their friendship I became ONCE.

Then I started watching TWICE videos, their MV's, just everything which includes TWICE. I love TWICE as whole OT9, but when I saw 2yeon's friendship I'm like wow these are friendship goals.

The recently released Tw-log of TWICE about secret friend, made me cry my heart out. When Nayeon gave Jeongyeon her gift and a handwritten letter, and after seeing that, crying Jeongyeon and Nayeon who went to console her but also started crying made me cry too. You two are just amazing, extremely beautiful, gorgeous, lovely, cutest girls in the world for me. I love you both so much. Be friends forever so that I can get to see more friendship moments of you two.

Love for all the TWICE members. You all have become my habit, I will keep watching TWICE with a dream in my eyes of attending TWICE's concert once in my life. Proud to be a ONCE. Keep rocking girls as usual.

Meenaz (India)

