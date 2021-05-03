Dear Eonni: An Indian ReVeluv calls Yeri Red Velvet’s precious gem and says she is her inspiration

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Khushi from India dedicates her sweet letter to Red Velvet’s Yeri. Read her letter below.

Red Velvet’s Yeri is nothing less than a powerhouse of talent. She’s both a singer and an actress who recently was roped in to play the lead in upcoming drama, Blue Birthday. She’s also known for her philanthropic activities such as her 10 million KRW to Community Chest of Korea and the same amount to Jusarang Community’s Baby Box, aiming to help single-family mothers and abandoned infants.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Khushi from India to Red Velvet’s Yeri. Read her letter below.

Dear Yeri eonni,

I'm a girl from Delhi, India and my name is Khushi. Eonnie through this letter I wanna tell you that how much I love you, Eonnie you are my inspiration, you don't deserve any hate for being in Red Velvet you are the precious gem of Red Velvet without you Red Velvet is incomplete. Your voice is amazing you're such a talented girl. I know that Red Velvet is not that much popular in India but I wanna tell you that many people in India love your group. Eonnie please don't be afraid of saesangs they cannot do anything to you until there are ReVeluvs. For me you are the original visual of Red Velvet. And other members of Red Velvet are also very talented Wendy - she is amazing her voice is very beautiful, Joy - her honey voice is so relaxing, Seulgi - she is very cute and her voice is also amazing, Irene - she is the best leader. Sorry for bad English.

Eonnie stay safe and take care of yourself.

Love,

Khushi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

