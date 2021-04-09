Dear Eonni: An Indian Sesang expresses their profound love for Kim Sejeong, wishes to be just like her

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Krishna Singh from India dedicates their sweet letter to the actress/singer, Kim Sejeong. Read their letter below.

The former I.O.I and Gugudan member Kim Sejeong, known mostly as Sejeong, has been recently raking in the likes with the K-Pop fans internationally too. She started her solo career a few years ago and even sang the OST for the popular show ‘Crash Landing On You’. She was recently seen in the hit webtoon-based drama ‘The Uncanny Counter’ that went on to be labelled as one of the best 2021 dramas in the start of 2021.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Krishna Singh from India to her idol Kim Sejeong. Read the letter below.

Dear Sejeong,

First of all I'd like to thank you for being born and choosing Music as your career, you are literally good at everything means everything. Being a Singer, Actress, Model, Songwriter is not an easy thing. I have always looked up to you and I wish that I atleast become 10% like you since you are so hardworking, cheerful and a bright soul. Everytime you smile it makes my day. Your Music literally healed me, to be honest I am a person who literally reacts to everything very easily and then regretted why I reacted that way I shouldn't have done that. But in 2019 for the first time I heard 'Tunnel' you healing voice really healed my scars and made me a calm person today I think before reacting to something.

Even though you can't see me I'm always following you. You are my inspiration , my role model even though you aren't perfect . I think that's why I respect you so much . You're almost proud of all your faults . You stand proud next to your decision . All I want is to just become a bit like you. Can Santa bring that to me for Christmas ? I wish. You have given me so much without even realizing . You will never understand the impact you have made on people like me. I'll always be grateful to you. All that I know is that you make me happy and I love you for that.

.

I love you to the moon and back .

Indian SeSang

Krishna Singh, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

