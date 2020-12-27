Dear Eonni: An Indian teenage fan reveals the exact date she became a BLACKPINK fan; Gushes over Rosé

Dear Eonni: A fan from India pens an open letter to BLACKPINK. While she gushes about every member, she showered Rosé with some extra love.

BLACKPINK has had a memorable year. The group marked its comeback with The Album and also dropped their documentary movie Blackpink: Light Up the Sky. As the year comes to an end, BLINKS have been showering members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa with love via Dear Eonni letters. Today's letter has been written by 13-year-old Priom Das. She reveals that she remembers the exact date she became a BLINK. The fan also gushed about the group while showing Rosé some extra love.

Check out her letter below:

My name is Priom Das. I live in India... And I m 13 years old by hearing my name don't think m a boy as I'm a girl. In this letter, I wanna write some of my feeling about Rose and BLACKPINK...

Starting my letter

Aww Rosie I don't why you are soooooo cute?.. I can't stop myself from falling in love with you. Tho m a girl... Not needed to be worry... M a blink since 2017,18 august... I can't forget this date as it is very special for me. The word blink and BLACKPINK means a lot for me. I can't describe my feelings for this both word. I first song of BLACKPINK I hear was 'as if it's your last' after hearing it's the first line I was just like "wow it's sooo awesome" I searched for it in Google finally I got the group I saw the images of the members, at first sight, rose caught my eyes I just saw her and I love her cute butterfly eyes and her small sweet lips I was thinking "aww she's soo soo soooooo beautiful" I started watching BLACKPINK songs at first it was a little bit hard for me to identity Jisoo and Jennie as their hair colours were both black... Rosie's hair colour was different and as she was my favourite I can easily identify her..and Lisa the cute girl with bangs who can't identify her... Everyone in the group is very special for me but I don't know why Rose always uses to be a little bit more special for me. As the three members are the second fav for me. I don't have favourite idols but from 2017 I m having...

M very proud to be a blink and also making idols to most talented persons like u four...

My grammars can be wrong but my feelings can't

U girls are awesome and rocking day by day.. Keep it up. I want that ur all sadness comes to me and every happiness go to uuu it's just a small sacrifice for my lovely idols I wanna do something big for u all..

Here my small letter ends.

LOVE YOU ALL VERY MUCH...

......ILY ForeveR.....

If I would meet you guys

From ur die heart blink ...

Priom Das

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

