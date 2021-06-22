Dear Eonni: An Indian UAENA talks about how IU’s My Mister has an ‘organic, real and raw’ touch to it

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sammriddha M. Handique from India dedicates her sweet letter to IU. Read her letter below.

IU, aka Lee Ji Eun, has been the Nation’s Sweetheart for quite some time and it is evident why. Stunning looks, magical voice, great acting, impeccable fashion sense, there’s nothing that IU can’t do. From making her fans’ hearts melt with her blissful singing to amazing them with their acting, IU is one of the most famous and renowned female Korean artists.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sammriddha M. Handique from India to the singer and actress, IU. Read her letter below.

Hello, I am Sammriddha M. Handique and I am from India. Today, I am here to write an open letter to one of my favourite actress and singer that is IU. I've always loved her songs and her beautiful voice. The way she performs really gives me goosebumps as she is so pleasant to watch. I've also loved her work as an actress in "Hotel Del Luna" but the time which really made my mind blown away was when I watched her drama "My Mister". If y'all haven't watched it yet, I would like to give y'all a brief note on it and recommend y'all to check it out.

My Mister: It is not a love story, but it is a story of a human.

My Mister three middle-aged brothers, particularly Park Dong-hoon played by Lee Sun Khyun, an engineer whose personal life falls apart after he learns of his wife’s infidelity. Stoic and distraught, he crosses paths with Lee Ji-an played by IU, a struggling young woman in her 20s who ends up drawn to his charms. Together, the two develop a close bond and help each other to heal their past scars.

My Mister, it is one of the best dramas of all time. It is not just a story, it is a story of a human. People are more into dark, gloomy and relatable stories these days and if you are into it then it is the best you can get. Assured writing, tender directing, and outstanding performances from the cast all come together to make My Mister an absorbing watch that feels organic, real and raw. The characters were so well-written, especially IU's character is one of the strongest female characters I've ever seen. This drama is a reality check for all of us. It explores many areas of our life that we all can relate to. It takes you to a heartbreaking acceptance of how happiness never amounts to the level of success, fame and money, but by living life to the fullest. The drama itself is extraordinary, the way they are building the characters and conclusions is so exciting and surprising. My respect of Korean writers and directors has just leveled up after watching this drama. It is not just like any other Korean Drama.

Viewers can expect heart-wrenching, realistic scenes of pain, hope and love as Lee Ji-an and Park Dong-hoon grow fond of each other. Park brothers, who have amazed me with their brotherhood, each has gone through marriage, career and personal failures that most people can relate to. Ji-an looked like she was already dead, living in despair, trapped in a situation that she can’t see a way out of it and perhaps on some level she doesn’t thinks she deserves to escape from, didn't we all has gone through the same situation once in our life? We’re brought into her world. The poverty, the lack of opportunity and the weight of the world on your shoulders. Even so, this drama tries to show that sometimes, all you need is a person standing beside you. Dong Hoon’s pain may not be as blatant as Ji An’s pain, but nevertheless, it’s a pain that he endures and that many can relate with.

The drama was criticized for setting up a couple with a 20-year age gap. IU admitted that she was concerned when she was offered the role, as it seemed likely to revive the old controversy. She said she hesitated in accepting it. Producer Kim Won-suk managed to persuade her, stressing, “It’s not a love story, but a human story.” Speaking about his female lead, tears fell down the producer’s cheeks -- perhaps grateful to the actress, perhaps feeling sorry for her, too. But in the end, she accepted the role and she has turned the criticism into cheers. Her brilliant acting in this drama was enough to make me her fan. Her character was dark and gloomy despite being bubbly and cheerful in real life. She has gained many fans after doing this drama.

We all are a sucker for the stories that we can relate to. Through this drama we can learn three big lessons. Loving yourself. Being grateful of what we have. Knowing the importance of our existence. The story itself tells us how each and every person has a story. Stories with great lessons that we all can learn from. We want more thought-provoking stories like this in the future.

"It was a masterpiece. It’s one of the best works I’ve seen recently. It shows the intricacy of human psychology and has a rich story. It also touches on North and South Korean relations, which foreigners like me are very interested in."

- Paulo Coelho

It was a great experience watching it and I felt genuinely so overwhelmed after watching it. From that day, IU has been a great inspiration to me and I am forever grateful to her for tremendous acting skills and her beautiful angelic voice. I wish her all the success, love and happiness. I hope to get watch more of her work in the future. Thank you.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×