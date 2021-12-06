Dear Eonni: An International fan watches and listens to Jessi to help her smile and feel worthy

Jessi is a Korean-American rapper, singer and songwriter based in South Korea. She was born in New York, raised in New Jersey, and moved to South Korea at the age of 15. She moved to Psy's record label P Nation in 2019 as the first artist signed under the label, where she continued her solo career. Several of her solo and collaborative singles have been commercially successful, with five Top 10 entries in the Gaon Digital Chart, including her highest-charting solo single ‘Nunu Nana’ and the chart-topping single ‘Don't Touch Me’ as part of the Refund Sisters.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Lauren Marsh to Jessi. Read her letter below.

Hello

I was looking for a fan mail address for Jessi. I'm going through many struggles right now and Listening to Jessi and watching her Show!Terview series helps me smile and feel worthy, confident and a bad a** haha. She is a rare soul. I don't think she realizes just how many people she inspires, her power and strength is infectious. She’s humble, honest and takes on everything head on. She truly breaks boundaries on every level. She’s had struggles and came back strong. I hope to do the same as her. Hopefully you can help me get this message to her, if not I’m sure one day I can tell her myself

Kind regards

Lauren Marsh

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.