Dear Eonni: A ONCE from India talks about how TWICE’s Mina caught her eye and she fell in love with her

Nicknamed ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Penguin’, TWICE’s Mina is considered one of the best dances of the group. She took a break in 2019 after JYP Entertainment announced that she wouldn’t be taking part in their world tour called ‘Twicelights’ as she was facing extreme insecurity and anxiety for performing on stage. However, in 2020, she was back on stage! With her angelic voice and superb dance moves, how can one not fall in love with her?

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Priyanka Paul from India to TWICE’s Mina. Read her letter below.

Dear Mina Eonnie,

I m a 20 yr old fangirl from a small village in india. I was not into girlgroups but in this lockdown i accidently watched a mv of TWICE n i fell in love with the group really this group has inspired me so much and specially you Mina Eonnie. Your voice, your way of walking, talking, sitting everything is an inspiration for me. There are millions of fangirls and fanboys of yours. I m just like a small ant in the crowd but still no matter what i will keep supporting you till the end of the journey. Thank you for always inspiring me. Being a ONCE is the best thing happened to me. I hope one day i can come to your concert maybe oneday i will keep waiting and will keep working hard for TWICE's Eonnies. Please take care of your health. Your one smile means a lot to all of us, all the ONCEs around the world. ONCE will always be waiting for you guys everytime. We love you TWICE. We love you Mina Eonnie.

Love,

Priyanka Paul, India

