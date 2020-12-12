Dear Eonni: A ONCE from India thinks TWICE leader Jihyo's face is more beautiful than the moon

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Abhilash from India pens a heartwarming poem for his favourite idol. TWICE leader Jihyo, gushing about how the 23-year-old singer's smile shines brighter than the stars.

Today's sweet letter has been written by Abhilash from India and dedicated to his favourite idol, TWICE leader Jihyo. In what was stylised as a poem to Park Ji-hyo, Abhilash gushes about how much he truly adores the 23-year-old singer. Read his letter below:

Dear Jihyo,

I don't like you for proving me wrong all the time.

I thought nothing in the world is beautiful than the moon but I was wrong when I saw your face.

I thought nothing in the world is sweeter than honey but I was wrong when I heard your voice.

I thought nothing in the world shines brighter than stars but I was wrong when I saw you smile.

I thought one may get relief by staying alone but I was wrong as I felt relieved by your presence.

I thought the concept of love, at first sight, is a fantasy but I was wrong when I saw your eyes.

Since you proved me wrong all the time I don't like you. In fact "Saranghaeyo Park Jihyo"

I am sending you a signal with this letter. I want you to know that you are my Heart Shaker. I want to Dance the Night Away with you. Everyday I love you More and More. You also love me right? Yes or Yes?

These are my genuine feelings for you. I want to say all of this to you in person but I know it can't happen. But definitely, I will visit Korea someday so that I can attend your concert and see you from far atleast. Till then lots of love. Saranghae Park Jihyo.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

