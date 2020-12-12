Dear Eonni: A ONCE from India thinks TWICE leader Jihyo's face is more beautiful than the moon
Dear Eonni provides you with an open platform to share your deep admiration for a favourite K-drama or K-pop stars. If you wanted to compliment Suzy's phenomenal performance in Start-Up or wanted to let Hwasa know just how much of a positive influence she has had in your life, Dear Eonni is your one-stop-shop to express your true feelings.
Today's sweet letter has been written by Abhilash from India and dedicated to his favourite idol, TWICE leader Jihyo. In what was stylised as a poem to Park Ji-hyo, Abhilash gushes about how much he truly adores the 23-year-old singer. Read his letter below:
Dear Jihyo,
I don't like you for proving me wrong all the time.
I thought nothing in the world is beautiful than the moon but I was wrong when I saw your face.
I thought nothing in the world is sweeter than honey but I was wrong when I heard your voice.
I thought nothing in the world shines brighter than stars but I was wrong when I saw you smile.
I thought one may get relief by staying alone but I was wrong as I felt relieved by your presence.
I thought the concept of love, at first sight, is a fantasy but I was wrong when I saw your eyes.
Since you proved me wrong all the time I don't like you. In fact "Saranghaeyo Park Jihyo"
I am sending you a signal with this letter. I want you to know that you are my Heart Shaker. I want to Dance the Night Away with you. Everyday I love you More and More. You also love me right? Yes or Yes?
These are my genuine feelings for you. I want to say all of this to you in person but I know it can't happen. But definitely, I will visit Korea someday so that I can attend your concert and see you from far atleast. Till then lots of love. Saranghae Park Jihyo.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.