Dear Eonni: A Pakistani Once fell in love with TWICE’s ‘creativity, positivity and dance breaks’

TWICE is a girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program 'Sixtee'n (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins. Twice is the first female Korean act to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts with the release of their first studio album 'Twicetagram' and its lead single 'Likey' in 2017.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Adan from Pakistan to TWICE. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni. Hi,I'm Adan. I'm a Pakistani student living in the U.A.E and I'm a huge ONCE. It all started during the More & More era. I fell in love with TWICE'S creativity, positivity and of course their amazing dance breaks and song lyrics. The sisterhood in this group is untouchable with all members being so different from each other but still fitting in perfectly. This shows the open-mindedness and respect these girls have for different backgrounds and cultures. My father does not accept me listening to music since we're Muslims, so I listen to the acapella versions of their songs. My family makes fun of me but tell them that I find genuine happiness from watching TWICE. Take your time Jeongyeon, we'll all wait for you. Love you TWICE, from Adan.

Also Read: WATCH: TWICE delivers adorable girl crush vibes in new teaser video for 1st full English single 'The Feels'

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.