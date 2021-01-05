Dear Eonni: A ReVeluv from India reveals Red Velvet member Irene made her a better person

Dear Eonni: An Indian fan reaches out to Red Velvet member Irene and talks about a number of topics, including her recent controversy.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and its members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to Red Velvet member Irene. An Indian ReVeluv named Shaivee revealed spoke about Irene's recent "attitude" incident and shared her thoughts on it. She also revealed how Irene inspired her to be a better person.

Read her full letter below:

Dear Eonnie,

First of all, belated Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to you and your family. Irene Eonnie, I became a ReVeluv in 2019 and the song that I first heard was "Psycho". Actually, I was filming a TikTok video for my friend on this song and then I got interested in Red Velvet. My bias is Irene Eonnie. I love her not just because of her beauty but because she made me a better person. Her charming smile, mesmerizing beauty, her bold and powerful personality and her warm, calm and loving aura can attract anyone towards her. She's so caring and loving by Nature. I really appreciate the way she takes care of her members and sometimes even her labelmates. Her loving and caring nature inspired me to be in good terms with my siblings and take care of them like their mom.

Moreover, she has a bold and powerful personality and speaks only when it is necessary and is not afraid to speak against wrong. This side of her inspired me to apply the same thing in my life and not to be afraid of speaking against wrong. I heard about her recent "attitude" controversy and the way she apologized so politely and humbly even when she's such a big star. This really inspired me to be a down to earth person just like her.

Her humble and polite nature and loving and caring heart make her even more beautiful. She even stands strong through the hardships that come in her way. She really taught me that it is your nature, beautiful heart and strong personality makes you beautiful and not the makeup. Today if I'm a better person than yesterday, it's Irene Eonnie who inspired me to be. A big thank you to my dear Irene Eonnie for making me a better person. And last but not the least, I will be a ReVeluv forever.

Lots of love,

From,

Shaivee, an Indian ReVeluv

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla

