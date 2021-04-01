Dear Eonni: A SONE fan admires SNSD Taeyeon’s strong leadership skills; calls her an inspiration

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Hitanshi dedicates her sweet letter to the leader of SNSD, Taeyeon. Read her letter below.

Being the nation’s girl group is not an easy feat. Being a leader of the said group, is even more difficult. SNSD, also known as Girls Generation, debuted in 2007 and became the most prominent girl group in South Korea. While being in the group and working hard as a leader, Taeyeon also released her solo projects. She’s also worked as an actress in multiple shows and is currently one of the main casts in the popular variety show, Amazing Saturday.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Hitanshi to SNSD leader, Taeyeon. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnie,

I won't say something like I'm your biggest fan but I'd rather say I'm your biggest admirer.

First of all, thanks. Thanks for singing for us. Thanks for leading the nation's girl group at such a young age. Thanks for always staying strong. Thanks for coming in my life and inspiring me so much.

It must be so hard to live idol life in such a country. It must be hard to be leader of a large girl group. Being leader of a big group is like the hardest position in the industry. You not only have to look after your members but you have to be strong for them and offer your support to them in hard times.

Even after going through such a hard time, you always have a bright smile and cheerful personality. Whenever I'm sad, I always listen to SNSD’s songs and watch their videos. It makes me so happy that ‘The Boys’ was the first kpop song I listened to.

I know I've found SNSD late and I may not have been into fandom from their debut but I'll stay until the very end. I'll continue loving and supporting you and other members. I hope you will always stay happy and healthy, my idol.

Your biggest admirer,

Hitanshi.

Also Read: Dear Eonni: An Indian ONCE expresses her profound love for TWICE; wishes Jeongyeon to get well soon

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Taeyeon Instagram

Share your comment ×